Lighting the way: a mosaic rooted in history

Posted at 6:14 PM, Apr 16, 2024
HARFORD COUNTY — Bring us your stuff and your stories.

That was the call to anyone who lived in Harford County who wanted to be part of a new art piece.

And when we say "part of" we mean it...literally.

The new public display in Bynum Run Park is called "Rooted in History Lighting the Way."

It's a mosaic honoring the county's 250th anniversary.

People donated over 150 items that were included in the mosaic, each with their own story of Harford County.

There's also a QR code on the piece that will take you to a page telling the story of each item used.

