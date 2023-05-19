Light RailLink experiencing delays due to police activity in Hunt Valley

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Due to police activity at Pepper Road, Light RailLink is currently experiencing delays in north and southbound service.

Travelers should plan ahead for their travels during this time.

