Light Rail to undergo planned maintenance in May, several stops affected

MTA to Suspend Light Rail Service at 7:00 pm
Posted at 2:45 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 14:45:08-04

BALTIMORE — The Light Rail is set to undergo a planned maintenance project, The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced.

Construction is will go from May 3 and continue through May 24.

Light Rail stops south of the North Linthicum Station will be closed including Glen Burnie, Ferndale, Linthicum, BWI Business District and BWI.

Free shuttle buses will be available to take passengers between the stops. Buses are expected to operate every 20 to 25 minutes.

Stations will reopen on May 25.

The project is part of the agency's efforts to maintain the light rail system in a state of good repair.

