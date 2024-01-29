Watch Now
Light Rail service delayed due to police activity

Posted at 3:10 PM, Jan 29, 2024
BALTIMORE — Light Rail is currently experiencing delays between the North Avenue and Camden Yard Stations due to police activity.

These delays are expected to end around 3:00 p.m., according to officials.

The Metro Station is currently closed at Lexington Market as well.

