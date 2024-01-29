Light Rail service delayed due to police activity

BALTIMORE — Light Rail is currently experiencing delays between the North Avenue and Camden Yard Stations due to police activity.

These delays are expected to end around 3:00 p.m., according to officials.

Due to police activity, Light Rail is currently experiencing delays in North and Southbound service between North Avenue and Camden Yard Stations until 3:00PM. Please plan for your travels during this time https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 29, 2024

The Metro Station is currently closed at Lexington Market as well.