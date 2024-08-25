Lifting up the spirit of Baltimore through community

BALTIMORE — The Tendea Family hosted its weekly community cleanup on Saturday afternoon. The organization said over 100 members of the McElderry Park Community were present.

The vibe of the gathering was unity. Last week, a mass shooting occurred in East Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood. Eight people were shot; seven people were injured; and one person was killed.

Tendea, making crime prevention its personal responsibility and one of its core pillars, used this time to bring all those present together to promote healing after last week's tragedy.

Beyond picking up trash, the organization seeks to lift up the spirit of a city which has endured immeasurable hardship but continues to show how beautiful and resilient it is.

The clean-up featured speeches and performances focused on speaking life into a safer future for Baltimore.

In addition, school supplies, clothing, and smoothies were given away.