Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lifelong Washington Commanders fan attends his very first NFL game

thumbnail_image001.png
Washington Commanders
thumbnail_image001.png
Posted at 1:24 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 13:30:32-05

BALTIMORE — An 87-year-old veteran had his dreams come true Sunday afternoon!

Bill Flynn, a lifelong Washington Commanders fan, attended his very first NFL game with his daughter as the Commanders faced the Miami Dolphins.

Flynn, a native of Woodsboro, Maryland, is a dairy farmer where he lives with his wife, Dixie.

He previously served as a medic in the Army National Guard for two years before enlisting in the Air Force.

thumbnail_image001.png

His jersey was courtesy of Pepsi Zero Sugar, as they partnered with the NFL to give away No. 0 jerseys to fan all around the country.

Since the Commanders don't have a player that wears the No. 0, Pepsi created a custom jersey for Flynn.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices