Lifelong Washington Commanders fan attends his very first NFL game

BALTIMORE — An 87-year-old veteran had his dreams come true Sunday afternoon!

Bill Flynn, a lifelong Washington Commanders fan, attended his very first NFL game with his daughter as the Commanders faced the Miami Dolphins.

Flynn, a native of Woodsboro, Maryland, is a dairy farmer where he lives with his wife, Dixie.

He previously served as a medic in the Army National Guard for two years before enlisting in the Air Force.

His jersey was courtesy of Pepsi Zero Sugar, as they partnered with the NFL to give away No. 0 jerseys to fan all around the country.

Since the Commanders don't have a player that wears the No. 0, Pepsi created a custom jersey for Flynn.