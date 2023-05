OCEAN CITY, Md. — A lifeguard shortage is causing concern across the nation. The U.S. Life Saving Association says drowning is the 5th leading cause of accidental death in our country.

Ocean City is offering a signing bonus and competitive pay to get more people to apply for their life guard jobs.

They are offering a $500 signing bonus and a $250 rental housing assistance stipend.

There is a lifeguard test this weekend.

