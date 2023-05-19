Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Life in prison for PG County man who killed little sister, cousins while babysitting

Jail
Jessica Noll | WCPO
File: Jail
Jail
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 16:04:55-04

CLINTON, Md. — A Clinton, Maryland man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his little sister and two younger cousins.

Antonio Williams was supposed to babysit all three girls on August 18, 2017.

Instead he stabbed them to death in a downstairs bedroom where they were sleeping.

Williams' mother returned from work that day to make the gruesome discovery.

Her daughter, 6-year-old Nadira Janae’ Withers, was found unresponsive along with her cousins who were there visiting.

Police identified them as 6 and 9-year-old's Ariana and Ajayah DeCree.

Williams later confessed to their murders.

RELATED: Maryland man found guilty in stabbing deaths of 3 girls

A jury convicted him back in January, and on Friday a judge sentenced him to six life sentences in prison.

“Today was a culmination of years of hard work to get justice for these three beautiful little girls,” said Prince George's County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “We are confident Mr. Williams will not return to our community. And we are confident that the family through their grief can now move forward to continue to heal through this tragedy.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices