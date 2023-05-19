Life in prison for PG County man who killed little sister, cousins while babysitting

CLINTON, Md. — A Clinton, Maryland man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his little sister and two younger cousins.

Antonio Williams was supposed to babysit all three girls on August 18, 2017.

Instead he stabbed them to death in a downstairs bedroom where they were sleeping.

Williams' mother returned from work that day to make the gruesome discovery.

Her daughter, 6-year-old Nadira Janae’ Withers, was found unresponsive along with her cousins who were there visiting.

Police identified them as 6 and 9-year-old's Ariana and Ajayah DeCree.

Williams later confessed to their murders.

A jury convicted him back in January, and on Friday a judge sentenced him to six life sentences in prison.

“Today was a culmination of years of hard work to get justice for these three beautiful little girls,” said Prince George's County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “We are confident Mr. Williams will not return to our community. And we are confident that the family through their grief can now move forward to continue to heal through this tragedy.”