Liberty Village Project is putting food on the table

BALTIMORE — What diet couldn't use some nectarines, sweet potatoes, cabbage, and string beans?

One group of dedicated volunteers helps feed those in need with an entire rainbow of fresh produce each month.

Every day, families across Baltimore struggle to put food on the table.

The Liberty Village Project helps lift that burden.

Each month at the Liberty Rec Center in Northwest Baltimore, it distributes 14 thousand pounds of fresh food donated by the Maryland Food Bank and local farmers.

A lot of people who stop by say they pay the kindness forward.

”I'm gonna distribute some of these nice peaches and cabbage and celery, you know, and all the other vittles that they have here, you know, to help out in the community,” says Gregory Tyson, who lives in the community.

“It's about us helping others, others helping others.”

The project says a lot of people it serves lack the transportation to get fresh food anywhere else.