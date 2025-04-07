Lexington Park man sentenced to over 15 years in prison after being found with over half a kilo of fentanyl

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A Maryland man learns his fate after being found with over half a kilo of fentanyl.

Daisaun Culpepper, 31, was charged with possession of a large amount of fentanyl, destruction of evidence, and a probation violation.

The story begins on October 16, 2024, at a home in Lexington Park.

Deputies with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office executed a search and seizure warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activities.

As the authorities arrived, Culpepper began to flee into a back bedroom and stayed there for about 40 minutes before surrendering.

Detectives searched the home and found 685 grams of a fentanyl mixture, multiple plastic bags tied off with the drugs, digital scales with drug residue, and over $6,000 in cash.

Culpepper was currently on probation for a prior distribution conviction.

“This case underscores the deadly threat that fentanyl poses to our community,” said State’s Attorney Sterling. “I want to commend the members of the Vice Narcotics Unit for their diligent work in seizing over half of a kilo of fentanyl and preventing its distribution into our community. Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and aggressively prosecute those involved with this poison.”

Culpepper was sentenced to 27 years in prison, with 15.5 years of active incarceration.