BALTIMORE — Everybody is getting hyped for this purple Friday.

Lexington Market is throwing a purple pep rally one day before the Steelers come to town to face the purple and black at the bank.

There will be raffles, games, and dancing.

Vendors like My Mamma's Vegan will sell cauliflower wings along with other market foods like cold cuts, hot dogs, and pizza.

The rally is free. All folks who want to attend are encouraged to wear purple or Ravens gear.

It starts at 11 am Friday.