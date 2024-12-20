Lexington Market holds Purple Friday celebration

BALTIMORE — It was all smiles and pep as fans celebrated Purple Friday.

They were hyped on this Purple Friday at Lexington Market.

"We gotta be loud starting today on Purple Friday," one fan said. "We gotta be loud and proud! The smiles bring everybody together. Baltimore is known for a lot of negative vibes and things, but we do have fun. We are a family and we know how to come together."

Lexington Market is also hosting a watch party on Saturday.

The party kicks off at 4 and you can watch the Ravens and Steelers game kick off at 4:30 pm.