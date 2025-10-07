Leveling the Playing Field collecting new and gently-used sports gear on Ravens Walk this Sunday

BALTIMORE — Here's a chance to help out student-athletes when you attend the Ravens game this Sunday. Leveling the Playing Field will collect new and gently used sports equipment on RavensWalk.

Volunteers distribute the gear to schools and groups for student-athletes who can't afford new equipment.

RavensWalk opens at 10 a.m. Sunday until kickoff at 1 p.m."

WMAR teams up with Leveling the Playing Field for our Pack the Park event in the spring, but there is a year-round need for sports equipment.

LPF Baltimore distributes over $1 million worth of gear to more than 300 schools and programs annually.

WATCH: How Leveling the Playing Field helps student-athletes Nonprofit ensures kids have a chance to play sports through donated equipment

If you can't make it to the RavensWalk on Sunday, there are still plenty of ways to help. You can find a donation bin near you by clicking here. You can also make a monetary donation here.

The Ravens take on the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.