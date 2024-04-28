Let's Thrive Baltimore is being of service to Charm City through healing

BALTIMORE — Let’s Thrive Baltimore’s healing garden is being moved to a different location.

It will be located in the 1500 block of Riggs Avenue.

This is amazing news for the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

The garden itself serves as a safe space for this corridor of West Baltimore.

"We wanted to offer people a place to go and to enjoy themselves and to honor those who lost their lives to gun violence," said Tyrie Byer, the Youth Project Director at Let's Thrive. "It's essential to have a space where people can feel safe, where people can cry, and where people can heal."

Since its founding in 2016, Let’s Thrive has created initiatives for family therapy, youth community service, human trafficking prevention, and Baltimoreans impacted by gun violence.

Today, the garden had its grand opening with a free crab boil