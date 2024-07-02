BALTIMORE — Perspectives on the Supreme Court’s recent decision about unhoused Americans range from extremely hot to freezing cold.

Folks like Christina Flowers of Belvedere Real Care Providers, Rodney Moore, President of the Maryland Association for Supportive Housing, Inc., and Michael Eugene Johnson from the Paul Robeson Institute for Social Justice, feel that America’s homeless population is under fire.

The state of being homeless itself, they believe, is being criminalized.

During a press conference Tuesday morning called "Let the Poor Breathe" at City Hall, Flowers, Moore, Johnson, and others called for local, state, and non-profit organizations to give access to basic necessities to the unhoused to improve their quality of life.

In addition, they want state and local organizations to create a plan that will tackle the opioid crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Wonder), Baltimore has one of the highest overdose death rates in areas with over 500,000 people in the U.S.