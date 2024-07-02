Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Let the poor breathe

Perspectives on the Supreme Court’s recent decision about unhoused Americans range from extremely hot to freezing cold. Folks like Christina Flowers of Belvedere Real Care Providers, Rodney Moore, President of the Maryland Association for Supportive Housing, Inc., and Michael Eugene Johnson from the Paul Robeson Institute for Social Justice, feel that America’s homeless population is under fire.
LET THE POOR BREATHE
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jul 02, 2024

BALTIMORE — Perspectives on the Supreme Court’s recent decision about unhoused Americans range from extremely hot to freezing cold.

Folks like Christina Flowers of Belvedere Real Care Providers, Rodney Moore, President of the Maryland Association for Supportive Housing, Inc., and Michael Eugene Johnson from the Paul Robeson Institute for Social Justice, feel that America’s homeless population is under fire.

The state of being homeless itself, they believe, is being criminalized.

During a press conference Tuesday morning called "Let the Poor Breathe" at City Hall, Flowers, Moore, Johnson, and others called for local, state, and non-profit organizations to give access to basic necessities to the unhoused to improve their quality of life.

In addition, they want state and local organizations to create a plan that will tackle the opioid crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Wonder), Baltimore has one of the highest overdose death rates in areas with over 500,000 people in the U.S.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices