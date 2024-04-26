LensCrafters robbed at gunpoint in Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. — Five people robbed a LensCrafters store in Pasadena on Thursday afternoon, stealing "numerous pieces of merchandise."

The armed robbery was reported at about 2:10 p.m. April 25, at the store on Ritchie Highway near Jumpers Hole Road, said Anne Arundel County police today.

The suspects, who were wearing dark clothing and masks, entered the store, and one of them implied he had a handgun.

The suspects then ran away. Police are still looking for them, and anyone with information should call 410-222-4720. Callers who want to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

