Legislation to assist Baltimore port workers is on the way

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Legislation to assist port workers is on the way.

We're getting a clearer picture of how the bill will help the thousands of workers impacted.

That money will go to the 15 to 20,000 workers who rely on the dock.

"We are going to work with the General Assembly as well as working with the General Assembly on ensuring that our workers are going to be protected in this time," said Governor Wes Moore.

The state has said it will draw on the rainy day fund to cover the costs.

Currently, the state has $2 billion in the fund to deploy.

"Look, this is why we put money into the rainy day fund. This is why when we have historic surpluses, we can put them in cash reserves because you just never know what can happen," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

This is only a temporary fix. The main goal of opening the port is vital to making sure ships don't choose other ports permanently.

"It's about protecting the economic engine that we have in the city of Baltimore, but it really is about American resiliency," said Ferguson.

Lawmakers have twelve days left in the session to get the bill passed.

Gov. Wes Moore has launched an unemployment insurance hotline for workers impacted by the port closure: 667-930-5989.