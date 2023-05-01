Legislation introduced to regulate facial recognition technology in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett of District 8 announced the introduction of legislation to establish Community Control Over Police Surveillance (CCOPS) and regulations on the use of facial recognition technology in the city.

The councilman's proposed legislation would require any new surveillance technology proposed by police departments be subject to approval by the City Council and community input.

The legislation would also establish an oversight board to monitor the use of the technology to ensure it's in compliance with the regulations.

Burnett noted this would give Baltimore residents a voice on how surveillance technologies are used in their communities.

His proposed legislation would implement strict regulations on the uses of facial recognition technology, the storing/ selling of the data collected, requirement of public notification, and establish accountability.