Legionella bacteria detected in Baltimore City Circuit Courthouses

BALTIMORE — Legionella bacteria was detected in the water systems of the downtown Baltimore circuit courthouses.

Sheriff Sam Cogen confirmed the reports to WMAR Friday afternoon.

Court for now remains in session, but that soon could change.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott's office recommended the buildings temporarily close over potential health risks, however the judiciary's yet to make a decision.

Cogen says they're holding a meeting now to consider early closures.

The news comes 10 days after circuit court clerk Xavier Conaway requested water quality testing.

Conaway wanted to ensure water was safe after two district court buildings tested positive for Legionella. The issue at those courthouses was mitigated, according to the City.

Testing at the Mitchell Courthouse was conducted December 9 with results coming back December 19.

The Cummings Courthouse was tested December 12, with positive results returned today.

As for the Cummings MECU building, low levels of bacteria were detected, but officials are not recommending a closure there.

As a precaution, testing at other City buildings is underway, including at City Hall, and the Abel Wolman and Benton buildings.

The City claims there's been "minimal impact" on broader water distribution systems.

"The chlorine levels signify whether legionella can grow. So far, the chlorine residual levels in the surrounding areas have been tested and are sufficient," City officials said in a press release.

So far one person has reported potential symptoms.

"BCHD will continue to monitor for relevant reports and work in coordination with the Maryland Department of Health to address any concerns as they arise," the officials added.

Legionella is a bacteria normally found in natural and man-made water systems.

Most people are impacted by breathing in small droplets of contaminated water sprayed in the air. Those without any health problems often times don't get sick.

Symptoms could include cough, fever, headache, muscle aches, and shortness of breath.

Anyone feeling ill should contact their doctor.