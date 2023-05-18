Leasing continues at 108-acre James Run project in Bel Air area

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A major new development in Harford County will soon get a senior-living complex, Starbucks, World Wine Concept, and two sit-down restaurants.

The construction continues at the James Run project, off of Route 543 at I-95 in the Belcamp area. Since its beginning in 2021, Royal Farms has opened and about 190 homes have been sold by Ryan Homes.

About 1,500 people are expected to live in James Run by 2025, in a variety of units that include 304 multifamily units, according to a new press release.

The site was originally supposed to have office space to support nearby Aberdeen Proving Ground, but the "pivot to residential, senior living and retail uses more closely aligns with the long-term needs of various Harford County audiences," said Conor Gilligan, local representative for JEN Partners, the New York-based firm developing James Run.

The project's manager just sold a parcel to be developed as a 160-unit, five-story senior housing complex by national senior-living group Park Avenue Lifestyle. The center will include a memory-care neighborhood, fitness center, multiple courtyards, walking paths, and dining options including an in-house restaurant and pub.

Gilligan noted:

“There remains a pressing need for quality senior living in Harford County and Park Avenue Lifestyle fulfills our vision for bringing a highly-respected and successful operator to James Run."

Besides the senior complex, Starbucks Coffee is expected to open this October; Wine World Concept will have a free-standing building; Kiddie Academy just signed a lease; and two "family, sit-down restaurants."

There will ultimately be more than 57,000 square feet of retail space, including a variety of restaurants, a five-story hotel/conference center, office/medical space, and other shops.

“Our success in attracting several regional and national brands has provided important momentum that we will leverage to lease the remaining spaces. Several high-demand drive-through pad sites are available and we are in active conversations with various users that offer compelling concepts," said Sean Langford, Senior Vice President of MacKenzie Companies.

