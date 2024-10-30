Learning double trouble: 'Baltimore wants to sing'

In 2022, the Patterson Park Community Chorus started out as a 29-member group of passionate vocalists.

Under its new name, Charm City Sings, the chorus is now 185 members strong.

Tuesday night, the chorus held its “One Night Choir” event at the Winslow.

During the shindig, the group learned and performed “Double Trouble," a song from the classic film "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." Since Halloween is on the horizon, all in attendance were encouraged to dress up in costumes.

Heidi Ackerman, founder and director of Charm City Sings, who was dressed up as the mirror image of the wicked witch of the west, sees events like this as a medium to bring Baltimoreans together.

“Baltimore wants to sing," says Ackerman. They want to come be apart of something fun and engaging, part of a community, and so this is a great way for everyone in attendance singing along to join this great chorus.”

“It takes a village. We’re all here. We’ve been here since four o'clock, setting up preparing so that we can have a great evening together."

In the second half of the event, the vocal ensemble brought in some crowd participation as the audience joined in on singing “Double Trouble.”