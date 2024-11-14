'Leading Ladies Born To Lead': Junior Achievement of Central Maryland holds 9th annual mentoring event

TOWSON, Md. — Young leading ladies and mature leading ladies took over Stanley Black and Decker Headquarters in Towson Thursday morning.

Junior Achievement of Central Maryland held its 9th annual mentoring event for high school girls.

Students from 11 area high schools were selected to attend based on their accomplishments and academic talent.

It was a packed house again this year as they partnered students with businesswomen who shared their secrets to success and some challenges they may have faced along the way.

The students loved it.

"We see women of all ages and all races speak about their success in their careers. It kind of gives us motivation because, as we are right now, the future may look uncertain, but seeing people who have gotten there, who've done the things that you want to do, is very encouraging,"Ireti-Ayo Davies, a student at New Town High School.

"I feel like you get insight into different career options and how you're able to listen to what other people went through and how they got to where they are today. I feel that's really helpful, especially for people my age," said Brooke Herman, a student at Sparrows Point High School.

I was thrilled to emcee the event for the 6th year.

This year, the theme was Leading Ladies Born To Lead.

From the vibe in the building Thursday morning, they will do just that.