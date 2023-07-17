Leaders host summit focused on addressing suicide for Black youth

BALTIMORE — In a large room in downtown Baltimore, groups from across the country met to discuss how to get African American children help when they're contemplating suicide.

"The reason why I do this work is because of personal experiences, I watched two siblings attempt suicide at a young age," said Sonyia Richardson.

Suicide is increasing among Black youth more than other races.

According to a Department of Health and Human Services, suicide among Black children increased 10% more than all other races from 2018 to 2021, the most recent data available.

"We definitely want our young people to know that it's ok to talk about those things. I'm born and raised in Baltimore City and know how important it is to connect to services that support us," said Brandon Johnson.

The three day summit is focused on creating a targeted approach that meets the needs of Black youth in eight different states, including Maryland.

"Suicide attempts are also increasing with our Black adolescents particularly our Black girls, so the data is telling us we need targeted approaches, targeted interventions specifically for that population with them involved so we can build something that last, be utilized and ultimately save lives," said Johnson.

Johnson says parents need to continue to have conversations with their children about how they're feeling and let them know you're there for them if they need.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide -- text or call 988 to get connected to local help.