Lawn mower operator struck, killed by vehicle in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An investigation is underway in Montgomery County after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of Great Seneca Highway and High Gables Drive just before 1:15 pm for reports of a collision involving a black 2021 Genesis G70 and the operator of a riding lawn mower.

According to investigators, the Genesis was driving northbound on Great Seneca Highway when it struck the zero-turn operating mower that was trying to cross the northbound lanes from east to west.

The victim, 28-year-old Juan Guerrero-Moreno, was found unresponsive in the roadway.

Medical personnel performed life-saving measures and took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Genesis remained at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 240-773-6620.