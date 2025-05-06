Lawmakers sign bills, address incoming budget issues from Trump budget proposal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Nearly a month after the Maryland Legislature adjourned Sine Die, key lawmakers returned to Annapolis for a bill signing.

Governor Wes Moore signed changes to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, aimed at addressing funding issues in the state's education system.

Moore emphasized that the changes, part of the “Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act,” will help mitigate the teacher shortage and enhance academic achievement.

“The Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act will help us to close the teacher shortage, improve academic achievement, and responsibly manage our education system all at the same time,” Moore said.

The governor also highlighted bipartisan legislation to assist veterans, led by Republican Senator Bryan Simonaire.

This new law is designed to expand access to benefits for more service members, extending support beyond just active-duty military personnel.

“This year, you introduced a comprehensive legislative package to make sure we are uplifting Marylanders who choose to put on the uniform,” Moore said to Simonaire.

Senate President Bill Ferguson addressed the media for the first time since the session concluded, discussing potential budget cuts from the Trump administration.

He noted that proposed cuts from the Trump administration could have significant implications for Maryland, with the Department of Legislative Services estimating $148 million in reductions to Section 8 housing programs.

Ferguson warned that the DLS estimates an additional $430 million in cuts if the proposal is enacted, particularly emphasizing concerns about healthcare reductions.

“These $430 million are outside the potential cuts to Medicaid, so I would say the healthcare cuts are the most concerning,” Ferguson said.

Republicans have been vocal in their opposition to recent tax and fee increases, urging Governor Moore to veto these changes.

Delegate Kathy Szeliga, a Republican from Baltimore County, is calling for the repeal of the new 3% tax on data and IT services.

“Everybody wants to use their internet and they don't expect to get taxed by the state of Maryland to do so, so we'll be working hard to get that tax repealed,” Szeliga stated.

In response to Republican concerns, Senate President Ferguson said, “The beauty of not actually being in charge is that you don't have any accountability for actually governing."

"None of us wanted to do any of the taxes and fees; nobody wants to make those choices, but we have responsibilities to maintain our commitments to invest in Maryland and protect the most vulnerable among us,” he added.

As of now, Governor Moore has not signed the budget bill into law, and there is one more bill signing scheduled.

