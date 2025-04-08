Lawmakers rush to pass key legislation as Sine Die approaches

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Maryland's lawmakers spent Monday putting the finishing touches on legislation before adjourning Sine Die at midnight.

Maryland Democrats got the budget, blueprint, and energy package finished on the final day.

The biggest goal for Republicans on Sine Die was to stall, filibuster, and delay.

"A lot of it's holding the line on some of the last-minute stuff to keep anything bad from happening," said Senator Justin Ready, a Republican from Carroll and Frederick counties.

Democrats are concerned about future impacts from the White House.

House and Senate leadership established a committee to respond to decisions from the Trump administration that impact Maryland.

"We have been working this year to protect the state of Maryland against the draconian slash-and-burn tactics with the Trump administration," said Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat from Baltimore City.

All of this legislation is moot without the governor's signature. Some of the items, like the blueprint and budget, were introduced by Governor Moore and edited by the general assembly.

Another, limiting local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE, could have major implications from the federal government.

"That would be very bad for Marylanders and for public safety; hopefully we can keep that bill bottled up," said Senator Ready.

"You can both keep your streets safe and make sure you're honoring the constitution at the same time," said Governor Wes Moore.

While the 90-day session ends Monday, April 7th, at midnight, lawmakers haven't ruled out a special session, which would mainly happen if the federal government makes major funding cuts to the state.