Lawmakers race to get bills passed with a week left in the legislative session

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Lawmakers are meeting more often and longer as a week remains in the legislative session.

A bill that has to get through focuses on cannabis reform.

It sets the building blocks for how the state regulates the new industry of legal weed.

Currently, that bill is still waiting to get passed.

"This cannabis bill needs to go to conference committee the house and the senate do not agree. There are other folks weighing in so that bill needs quite a bit of work and once the bill passes the regulations need to be drawn up so I am very very concerned this is not going to roll out well," said Delegate Kathy Szeliga a Republican from Baltimore county.

The bill has to get done this session, because no matter what pot is legal July 1st.

Parents with 529 prepaid plans are paying close attention to senate bill 959 which hasn't moved in the last few weeks.

The bill would abolish the current board and put the state treasurer in charge.

Senate bill one would heavily restrict firearms in public places that don't explicitly allow them.

It's in response to the Bruen Supreme Court ruling that made concealed carry permits more accessible.

"We want to make sure Maryland has guardrails in place after Bruen so it's clear where we can and cannot be carried," said Senator Jeff Waldstreicher.

While house bill one would allow victims of child abuse an option to sue their abusers, widening the statute of limitations in those cases.

It passed the house last week and is trending towards passing the senate.