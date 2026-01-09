Lawmakers lay out key priorities for 2026 legislative session

BALTIMORE — Maryland's General Assembly returns next Wednesday with lawmakers facing down a $1.5 billion budget deficit that must be balanced before lawmakers can adjourn for the year.

Governor Wes Moore has already outlined key priorities for his upcoming budget proposal, emphasizing investments in public safety, education and housing while not raising taxes on Maryland residents.

"We're not going to raise taxes on the people of the state of Maryland, but I'm also clear that we are going to invest in public safety. We are going to invest in public education. We are going to invest in housing. We are going to make sure that people have real pathways to work and wages and wealth inside of the state of Maryland," Moore said.

However, Republican Senator Justin Ready expressed skepticism about the governor's tax pledge, citing previous instances where taxes were increased despite similar promises.

"He said we would not raise taxes in 2024 and yet then went along with and supported the more than doubling of car registration taxes and other issues. That was before last year's Taxapalooza where they raised literally every tax and fee you can imagine," Ready said.

Ready emphasized that affordability remains his top priority heading into the 2026 legislative session.

"We have people that are saying, I can't barely make ends meet. The government keeps coming after me for more and they're not even managing the money properly," Ready said.

Moore has already announced several components of his budget plan, including increased funding for law enforcement and education, along with an economic growth strategy focused on key industries.

"We need to remain focused on investments in our biggest and highest potential lighthouse industries," Moore said.

Beyond budget concerns, the legislature will also address redistricting, an issue the governor supports but Senate President has not endorsed.

Immigration policy, specifically barring local law enforcement from participating in 287-G agreements, is expected to be a priority for Democratic lawmakers.

