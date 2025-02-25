Lawmakers introduce bills to address AI-created explicit images

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As artificial intelligence evolves, the state legislature is stuck trying to figure out how to protect people from being harassed or how to punish the people who use it for the wrong reasons.

Delegate Lesley Lopez has championed bills like this in the House.

"We hear the stories about Taylor Swift or AOC, but this is something that's impacting normal, everyday people and our laws need to be modernized," said Lopez.

This year, she has two pieces of legislation to combat deep fake images being used to harass people or get revenge.

One focuses on the constant bombardment of sexually explicit material a person may send someone.

Another gives people the chance to sue someone for using AI to create revenge porn and distribute it online.

"Which will allow victims to sue the creators and distributors of this type of pornography and I think that speaks to how victims feel they want to have tools to be able to combat this," said Lopez.

Delegate Jesse Pippy has another bill before the house focused on stopping the use of AI to create revenge porn.

"The reason why we're doing this is because, with the advancements in AI, anyone in this room can go online and create a visual representation of any one of your colleagues here in a compromising situation and then share that," said Pippy.

Artificial intelligence has gotten so good, that people can instruct it to scroll through social media feeds itself and automatically create this pornographic material.

Making more people vulnerable and victims.

"If the face looks like the right parameters then that image will be taken and modified," said Lopez.

Both bills have been introduced multiple times, their main hurdle is getting the wording correct to make sure it will hold up in court if someone tries to sue.

They're confident something will get done this session.