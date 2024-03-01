Lawmakers face packed schedules as crossover day nears

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — During his weekly press availability, Senate President Bill Ferguson spoke about the response to the threat made to the state house.

"Yesterday was certainly a very scary moment for many, a very intense moment but a moment where our first responders did everything they were supposed to do. Kept everyone safe, followed protocol and responded to a very intense situation appropriately," said the Senate President.

The Senate President said the state coincidentally signed a contract to get an alert system up and running in the state house that would send texts to people on the campus in the event of an emergency.

"Which would allow for geofencing and text messaging alerts for anyone on campus. Which would have proactive messaging and the ability to send messages in a moment. Of course that contract was signed yesterday and is in the process of being built out," said Ferguson.

In the House Judiciary Committee, the group voted on a bill to shield a judge's personal information and penalize people who purposefully share the information online which passed unanimously

Across the street in the senate, the judicial proceedings committee unanimously passed a bill to make it so foster care children receive luggage instead of plastic bags when being relocated.

"So we've heard from advocates in the foster care system that children that have still been receiving trash bags as they go home to home. That to me is stripping the dignity of these children," said Delegate Joe Vogel, a democrat from Montgomery County.

The Senate President gave an update on the medical aid in dying bill.

Saying the bill didn't have enough support to make it out of committee and is effectively done this year.

The legislators push forward towards crossover day, the final day to get bills passed out of their original chamber.