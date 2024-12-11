Lawmakers discuss AI in classrooms ahead of 2025 session

​Maryland's legislators are preparing for the 2025 session and the upcoming year will feature discussion about artificial intelligence.

​

​We've discussed the negatives, an alleged framing of a Pikesville principal, and even the possible exploitation of classmates with apps that alter images.​

​

Wednesday, lawmakers heard about the positives and how other states are approaching AI.​

​

"People aren't just worried about AI being a cheating mechanism and what we're seeing is there's actually a great opportunity to leverage AI to make people think more," said Dr. Stephen l. Pruitt of the Southern Regional Education Board.

​

​The lawmakers heard from other states that have implemented AI policies like West Virginia and Colorado.​

​

Maryland routinely looks to other states to learn the benefits and drawbacks of legislation before passing it.​

​

"It can really help with personalized learning, it can prompt more practice problems if students are struggling or help with differentiation and provide more advanced concepts of students working ahead with material," said Dr. Jonathan D. Rollins III of the West Virginia Department of Education.

​

​Experts shared stories from students and teachers using AI in the classroom.

​

​Some point to it as a way to close gaps in understaffed schools.​

​

"AI will not replace educators, AI at its core is a tool, it's a technological tool that we can and should be using to do more for our students," said Karen Quanbeck, the Colorado Education Initiative.

​

​Experts said that artificial intelligence can be used as a tool to lower costs in schools though there are costs to adding on these programs.​

​

The state Department of Education is starting an AI hub, which launches this month.​

In Focus: A look into Maryland's Online Data Privacy Act In Focus: AI Data Privacy