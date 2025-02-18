Lawmakers consider requiring 'good cause' for landlords not renewing a lease

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In a chilly lawyer's mall, advocates made their voices heard as they pushed for good cause evictions.

"Hey hey, ho ho, retaliation has got to go," chanted the supporters.

A bill before the general assembly would require landlords to provide an acceptable reason for not offering a lease renewal.

"If the landlord can't give a good reason for the eviction, then your family shouldn't be evicted," said Senator Anthony Muse, a Democrat from Prince George's County.

Advocates say it will lead to better outcomes for people who report their landlord for unsafe living conditions.

Saying that some landlords may choose to not renew a lease if they're reported, forcing the tenant to find somewhere else to live.

"This eviction is not just a loss of housing, it's a devastating domino effect. The eviction judgement has severely damaged my credit and rental history, making it nearly impossible to secure a new home," said Rebecca Clausen, a mother of three who shared her family is being pushed out after reporting the landlord company for mold issues.

Those against the bill say it restricts landlords.

Adding that in most contracts both sides have to agree to it -- saying this forces the landlord to agree to something they may not want to.

"Now, while the landlord can't say to the tenant, you must stay, the tenant can say to the landlord I can stay unless you can meet these criteria," said Robert Enten, a landlord representing the Maryland Multi-Housing association.

If it passes, the bill would require landlords to provide one of ten reasons outlined in the bill for non-renewal.

Landlords can still evict for the typical reasons.

They can also alter the lease renewal to include increased rent or new rules like no pets allowed.