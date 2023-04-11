Lawmakers celebrate session coming to a close on 'Sine Die'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — 90 days have come and gone.

During that time, the Maryland legislature focused on controversial issues like guns and abortion.

SB1 is the most recent of the hot button issues to pass.

It restricts guns from entering private property without consent to do so beforehand.

It was debated for more than five hours in total.

"Help me understand how those individuals who live in a war zone are going to feel safer. When we talk about gun violence, we're talking about my district," said Delegate Caylin Young.

Delegate Young voted for the bill, but said he hopes it gets struck down in the court.

Cannabis reform is heading to Governor Moore's desk, it regulates the recreational weed industry.

Delegate C.T. Wilson sponsored the bill.

"I believe the archetype we've laid out is what we're looking for. We've given equity, we've given opportunity and like I said I think people will stop going to these street level drug dealers to get what they need," said Del. Wilson.

Democrats passed a bill to codify abortion in 2024, though Republicans fear this could be a bad decision.

"Making it a constitutional thing in the state is really something that I think is in question," said Senator Johnny Ray Salling.

After an eight year battle, child sex abuse survivors have no statute of limitation to sue their abuser.

The state minimum wage is going up to $15 an hour a year earlier.

SNAP recipients are getting their stolen money back.

Maryland 529 is getting handed over to the treasurer.

We now have a list of bills the governor plans to sign tomorrow.

The Fair Wage Act, the Family Prosperity Act and the Child Victims Act.