Lawmakers call for new legislation to get all Marylanders health care coverage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Health care for all, that's the goal of a new legislative package some Maryland lawmakers are calling for.

The set of laws look to expand affordable health insurance and bring down the cost of prescription drugs.

Maryland is currently 5th best in the nation in health care.

In the past few years the number of people without insurance has dripped from 13% of all Marylanders to just 6%, around a 400,000 person difference.

But supporters of the new law package say we still have a long way to go.

"We are all better off because when uninsured go to the hospital we pay for their uncompensated care with higher premiums in hidden health care tax, we have made tremendous progress. But as governor Wes Moore said in his inaugural address, there are still 250,000 uninsured people in Maryland and we can't leave them behind,"

Hearing for some of the bills start on Wednesday in front of Senate Finance Committee.