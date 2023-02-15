Watch Now
Lawmakers announce legislative package to help fight crime in Maryland

Posted at 6:46 PM, Feb 15, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers in Annapolis are discussing way to make our streets safer.

On Wednesday, Delegate Caylin Young and the 45th District Leadership announced a legislate package to help fight crime.

There are nine bills.

They include establishing a gun violence victim relocation program, creating a task force to study murder prevention and reduction in Maryland, and establishing a state-wide crime solvers reward fund.

"The goal being if you shoot somebody in Maryland, and they die, it's going to be a $50,000 reward for your arrest and conviction. This is to incentivize individuals to step forward,"

Another bill involves a safe neighborhoods pilot program.

It would provide doorbell camera to help people living in high-crime areas.

