Lawmakers announce legislative package to help fight crime in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers in Annapolis are discussing way to make our streets safer.

On Wednesday, Delegate Caylin Young and the 45th District Leadership announced a legislate package to help fight crime.

There are nine bills.

They include establishing a gun violence victim relocation program, creating a task force to study murder prevention and reduction in Maryland, and establishing a state-wide crime solvers reward fund.

"The goal being if you shoot somebody in Maryland, and they die, it's going to be a $50,000 reward for your arrest and conviction. This is to incentivize individuals to step forward,"

Another bill involves a safe neighborhoods pilot program.

It would provide doorbell camera to help people living in high-crime areas.