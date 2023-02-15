Lawmakers announce legislative package to help fight crime in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers in Annapolis are discussing way to make our streets safer.
On Wednesday, Delegate Caylin Young and the 45th District Leadership announced a legislate package to help fight crime.
There are nine bills.
They include establishing a gun violence victim relocation program, creating a task force to study murder prevention and reduction in Maryland, and establishing a state-wide crime solvers reward fund.
"The goal being if you shoot somebody in Maryland, and they die, it's going to be a $50,000 reward for your arrest and conviction. This is to incentivize individuals to step forward,"
Another bill involves a safe neighborhoods pilot program.
It would provide doorbell camera to help people living in high-crime areas.