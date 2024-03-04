Lawmakers advance different versions of juvenile reform bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Juvenile justice reform, arguably the most important bill to legislators this session outside the budget is moving towards the finish line.

The House passed its version Friday and the Senate is expected to pass it Monday night.

"So it wasn't contentious in the Senate, it was reasonable and thoughtful conversation about how best to deal with the situation at hand and I'm proud of the work we're moving forward this year," said Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat from Baltimore City.

The bill would lower the age a person can be charged from 13 to 10 for committing a crime with a gun, possession of a firearm, sexual violence and crimes against animals.

It would also increase reporting when a child is contacted by an officer and when Department of Juvenile Services decides not to move forward with charges.

The Senate changed its version to send first time car thieves to diversion plans instead of juvenile detention.

"The child's attorney the public defender and the state will have to come together and decide a course of action and they'll have to get training and services for that youth," said Senator Will Smith, a Democrat from Montgomery County.

Republicans have agreed with most of the bill but made strong efforts to add in a piece to allow police more leeway when interrogating minors. Currently, an attorney has to be present.

"We'd all understand the idea that you want an adult with the child with the young person but this idea that you have to have an attorney is just not common sense," said Senator Justin Ready, a Republican representing Carroll and Frederick counties.

With both chambers passing slightly different bills, senators and delegates will have to iron out their differences or the bill will head to a conference committee where representatives from each side will work to resolve the differences.