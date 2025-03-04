Lawmakers advance bill to produce more energy in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In front of a joint hearing of House and Senate committees, Senate leadership lobbied for their bills aimed at lowering energy prices and increasing production in Maryland.

"We can generate more Maryland-made energy and have more control over the type of energy being produced and ensure that is cleaner faster," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

The Next Generation Energy Act outlines the state's support for maintaining and opening new nuclear power plants.

"The reason we need this is because PJM has a capacity problem, which means Maryland ratepayers have an affordability problem," said Delegate C.T. Wilson.

The bill was opposed by Maryland PIRG, claiming it could increase costs for ratepayers.

"The Next Generation Energy Act not only misses the mark, but it also threatens to unnecessarily increase costs to ratepayers and pollution," said Emily Scarr.

The Renewable Energy Certainty Act looks to increase short-term energy production.

It cuts red tape to get smaller solar energy projects approved faster.

However, the bill is set to change through amendments due to opposition from county governments and farmers.

"I think we're both keenly aware of some of the concerns that have been raised by some of our local jurisdictions about this legislation and we are working on a number of amendments to address those concerns on that front," said Senator Brian Feldman.

The third and final bill establishes a position within the Public Service Commission to create a comprehensive 25-year plan for Maryland's energy.

No one opposed that bill.