Law to prevent spam calls takes effect first of the year

Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 01, 2024
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore signed the Stop the Spam Calls Act of 2023 into law, preventing unconsented marketing calls and it takes effect today.

It will act against using a prerecord voice or automated system to make calls without the consent of the called party.

The law's other provisions include:

  • Restricting calling hours to between 8:00am and 8:00pm in the called party’s time zone
  • Prohibitions against spoofing, preventing caller ID information from being transmitted, and changing caller ID information for the purposes of fraud
  • A limit of three calls or text messages per 24 hours about the same subject to the same called party
