Laurel roommate charged with murder following stabbing incident, police say

LAUREL, Md. — A man is facing murder charges after a stabbing incident in Laurel Tuesday night.

Officers arrived at the 15000 block of Laurel Oaks Lane and found two people suffering from multiple stab wounds.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Kevin Raymond Nicholas Green, 34, was a roommate of the victims and was still inside when officers arrived.

They took him into custody without incident.

Police say one of the victims, identified as Terrance Smith Jr., 51, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The second victim, 20-year-old Aiden Smith, is currently stable.

A motive for the stabbing has not yet been released.

Green is charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Detective Dickerson at adickerson@laurel.md.us.

You can also leave a tip anonymously by calling 301-498-0092.