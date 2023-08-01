Laurel MARC train station to close for 10 weeks to expedite platform replacement

LAUREL, Md. — The Laurel MARC train station will close for ten weeks to expedite a project replacing both platforms, stairs and ramps at the station.

Officials say the $2.6 million project is being undertaken to optimize safety for riders during and after construction, with the primary focus being passenger convenience.

Expediting the process will have the station up in half the time.

“We appreciate the patience of our MARC customers as we update and modernize the Laurel Station,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “We understand this will cause some short-term inconvenience, but working this way will result in a far faster return to service for our riders and ensure the safety of riders and workers during construction.”

With the temporary closing of the Laurel station, other travel options are still made available for the public to use:

Camden Line [lnks.gd] stations Muirkirk (4.4 miles) and Savage (4.3 miles) – fares to and from Muirkirk or Savage stations are the same as from Laurel. Ample, free parking is available at both stations.

Penn Line [lnks.gd] stations Odenton (8.6 miles) or Bowie State University (8.9 miles) also offer ample, free parking. Camden Line tickets are always honored for travel on the Penn Line.

Commuter Bus Route 305 [lnks.gd] and Route 315 [lnks.gd] from the Scaggsville and Burtonsville park and ride lots into Washington, D.C. These commuter bus routes will honor MARC tickets during the Laurel station closure.

WMATA Bus 89M [lnks.gd] stops at several locations in downtown Laurel – a circle of Route 1 (Baltimore Avenue), Main Street and 7th Street – on its route to the Greenbelt Metro and MARC station. WMATA buses honor MARC weekly and monthly passes. Riders can transfer to a Camden Line train or WMATA Metrorail (appropriate Metrorail fare required).

RTA Route 409 [lnks.gd] from a stop along Route 1/Baltimore Avenue at the Laurel MARC station to the Savage MARC station.

The station is set to close on Monday, August 21.