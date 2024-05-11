Laurel man hospitalized after being shot during a home invasion

LAUREL, Md. — A 27-year-old man is in the hospital Saturday after being shot during a home invasion in Laurel.

Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday when authorities were called to the 200 block of Sweetbay Lane.

When officers arrived, they discovered the 27-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say officers on the scene provided medical assistance until the victim was transported with life-threatening injuries to the Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

An initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect(s) entered the residence and shot the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6155.