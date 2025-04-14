Latest lawsuit filed against Calvert Hall alleges decades of sexual abuse by faculty, staff

TOWSON, Md. — A new lawsuit filed against Calvert Hall College High School alleges decades of abuse by faculty and staff.

The Calvert Lawyers Working Group, a coalition of lawyers representing the victims, held a press conference Monday confirming the new allegations.

According to the lawsuit, Calvert Hall repeatedly ignored credible reports of sexual abuse, allowed known abusers continued access to students, and failed to report misconduct to authorities.

Survivors of the alleged abuse say they were silenced, dismissed, or intimidated when they tried to speak out, allowing the abuse to continue to go unchecked for years.

“For too long, Calvert Hall prioritized its reputation over the safety of its students. Justice shouldn’t have an expiration date. The survivors coming forward today are breaking decades of silence—and they deserve a full, fair chance at justice,” the Calvert Lawyers Working Group said.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Calvert Hall for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*