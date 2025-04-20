Watch Now
Last Radio Shack store in Maryland to close by end of the month

In March, Radio Shack announced it is closing 552 stores, which marks more than one-third of the company's remaining locations.
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — They held out for more than a decade, but all good things must come to an end.

That's the case for the last Radio Shack store in Maryland.

For decades, Michael Sinclair King privately owned a Radio Shack on Solomons Island Road N, in Prince Frederick.

Radio Shacks became few and far between starting in 2015, when the corporate side declared bankruptcy, forcing hundreds of stores to shutter nationwide.

Some were based right here in Maryland, however, King kept his little community shop open.

At one time King owned two other Radio Shack stores, including in Dunkirk, and Charlotte Hall.

In January King died suddenly, at the age of 79.

Shortly after his passing, the Prince Frederick store announced it would close by the end of April.

There are several Radio Shack stores remaining throughout the country, with a few of them in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
