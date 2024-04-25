Larry Olmo brought Italy to Annapolis, and it tastes like home

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Larry Olmo left his successful corporate career to cultivate a life of wine and cheese.

At the same time his sons opened a successful landscaping and construction business, Larry opened an Italian market, The Olmo Brothers Nursery and Farm.

This isn’t like any Italian market you have been to unless you've been to Italy.

As soon as they arrive at 1704 General Highway, visitors are pulled into the aura of the place as they are greeted by the aroma of garlic.

The Olmo's take in three regions of Italy here: Naples in the Campania Region, Potenza in the Basilicata, and Lucca in Tuscany.

The result is homemade mozzarella, ricotta, balsamic vinegar, and all the spices the mind can conjure up.

All of this amazingness is homegrown on the farm.

This Sunday, celebrate their family at 620 Ridgely Avenue in Annapolis at the Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge.

This is a spring Italian festival that runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.