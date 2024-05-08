Largest single-day food drive returns for Saturday, May 11

BALTIMORE — The National Association of Letter Carriers are hosting their annual nationwide food drive on Saturday, May 11.

The letter carrier food drive, which began in 1993, is the country's largest single-day food drive.

Letter carriers in cities across the country collect donations of non-perishable food items left by residents near their mailboxes.

Thousands of volunteers help the distribute the food items to local food pantries.

Tens of thousands of people will be involved in Baltimore specifically.

All food donated and collected in Baltimore stays there to help people.

“Letter carriers know the struggles that people in their communities face—we see it every day,” NALC President Brian L. Renfroe said. “For more than three decades, we’ve helped to meet their needs, and it’s time to do so again.”

More information about the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive can be found here.