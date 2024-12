BALTIMORE — Baltimore is getting greener. The first zero waste facility was unveiled on Thursday.

It houses the nation's largest indoor 24-hour composter.

The non-profit 4mycity’s hunger facility can convert 6,000 pounds of food waste into usable soil in only one day.

This project has been in development for two years.

This composter is the first of its kind and serves a key part of their mission to combat food insecurity.