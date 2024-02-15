Watch Now
Large skatepark planned at North Harford Park in Baltimore

Posted at 11:55 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 11:55:26-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City leaders want to build "the biggest skatepark in the region," at a neighborhood park off of Northern Parkway in northeast Baltimore.

A community planning meeting will take place at 7 p.m. tonight, both in person and virtually, announced City Councilman Ryan Dorsey.

The skate park would be at North Harford Park, a 9-acre space behind the school complex that held the recently-closed N.A.C.A. Freedom and Democracy Academy II, off of Northern Parkway (between Laurelton, Chesley and Hamlet avenues).

Those who want to attend the Zoom meeting are being asked to register in advance.

