Large skatepark planned at North Harford Park in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City leaders want to build "the biggest skatepark in the region," at a neighborhood park off of Northern Parkway in northeast Baltimore.

A community planning meeting will take place at 7 p.m. tonight, both in person and virtually, announced City Councilman Ryan Dorsey.

Hey skaters,



We’re building the biggest skatepark in the region. Come tonight and tell the designer what it needs.



Thanks pic.twitter.com/JP0CItZz3b — Ryan Dorsey (@ElectRyanDorsey) February 15, 2024

The skate park would be at North Harford Park, a 9-acre space behind the school complex that held the recently-closed N.A.C.A. Freedom and Democracy Academy II, off of Northern Parkway (between Laurelton, Chesley and Hamlet avenues).

Those who want to attend the Zoom meeting are being asked to register in advance.