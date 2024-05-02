Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large rooftop fire damages building in Fells Point

Fells Point fire .jpeg
Fred Slade
Fells Point fire .jpeg
Posted at 2:15 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 14:16:23-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters were on the scene of a large building fire Thursday afternoon.

The blaze took place at the corner of South Broadway and Eastern Avenue in Fells Points.

There were no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices