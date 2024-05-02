Large rooftop fire damages building in Fells Point

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters were on the scene of a large building fire Thursday afternoon.

The blaze took place at the corner of South Broadway and Eastern Avenue in Fells Points.

There were no injuries reported at this time.

South Broadway & Eastern Ave rooftop building fire being extinguished. Please be aware of alternate routes at this time. Many units still on the scene.@fredfromwmar pic.twitter.com/0QTLbN7HwF — Fred Slade (@fredfromwmar) May 2, 2024

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.