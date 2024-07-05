Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large fireworks operation shut down in SW Baltimore

Illegal fireworks seized in Baltimore
Baltimore Police Department
Illegal fireworks seized in Baltimore<br/>
Illegal fireworks seized in Baltimore
Illegal fireworks seized in Baltimore
Illegal fireworks seized in Baltimore
Illegal fireworks seized in Baltimore
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jul 05, 2024

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police shut down a large fireworks operation in southwest Baltimore last night and arrested three men, who allegedly attacked and injured several of the officers during the fireworks seizure.

Officers were investigating the illegal fireworks, which were under a tent on McHenry Street, between Franklintown Road and South Catherine Street.

It happened at about 8:53 p.m. July 4.

Police arrested three men, ages 31, 35 and 38.

Police said the suspects assaulted the officers.

The fireworks were seized by Baltimore Bomb Squad and ATF agents were notified.

All fireworks, including ground-based sparklers, are illegal in Baltimore City.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices