Large fireworks operation shut down in SW Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police shut down a large fireworks operation in southwest Baltimore last night and arrested three men, who allegedly attacked and injured several of the officers during the fireworks seizure.

Officers were investigating the illegal fireworks, which were under a tent on McHenry Street, between Franklintown Road and South Catherine Street.

It happened at about 8:53 p.m. July 4.

Police arrested three men, ages 31, 35 and 38.

Police said the suspects assaulted the officers.

The fireworks were seized by Baltimore Bomb Squad and ATF agents were notified.

All fireworks, including ground-based sparklers, are illegal in Baltimore City.