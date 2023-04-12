Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two brush fires reported in Rosedale

Rosedale brushfire.jpeg
Maryland Department of Transportation
Rosedale brushfire.jpeg
Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 16:39:47-04

ROSEDALE, Md. — Fire officials are on scene for two brush fires in Rosedale.

The inner loop south of Exit 36 is shutdown at this time.

Baltimore County Fire Department says no structures have been affected and no injuries have been reported.

Major delays are expected and motorists should avoid the I-695 inner loop.

According to WMAR-2 News' Meterologist Chris Swaim, fires can start easily due to low humidity and gusty winds.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices