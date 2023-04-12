Two brush fires reported in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — Fire officials are on scene for two brush fires in Rosedale.

The inner loop south of Exit 36 is shutdown at this time.

Baltimore County Fire Department says no structures have been affected and no injuries have been reported.

Major delays are expected and motorists should avoid the I-695 inner loop.

BCoFD o/s in the #Rosedale area, along the @Amtrak & @CSX lines, for two brush fires. 8-10 acres affected. No injuries reported; no structures affected. Motorists should avoid I-695 inner loop at 702; major delays. Fire operations expected to continue for several hours. EA pic.twitter.com/UwqByRJfPB — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 12, 2023

According to WMAR-2 News' Meterologist Chris Swaim, fires can start easily due to low humidity and gusty winds.

Heads up: don't burn today. We have low humidity and gusty winds. Fires can start easily and get away from you quickly. There is plenty of fuel for a fire with how dry things are and winds can push a brush fire and even feed it oxygen to keep it going. pic.twitter.com/vNORRBbVt5 — Chris Swaim (@Chris_R_Swaim) April 12, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.